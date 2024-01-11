ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Those who use Route 531 in Monroe County may have to seek a detour later this week.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, part of Route 531 between Manitou Road and Union Street will be closed on Friday. The left lane will close at 6 p.m. and both lanes will close at 9 p.m.

The closure is expected to only happen overnight until Saturday at 8 a.m., but the schedule depends on the weather. The DOT says the closure is to facilitate bridge work.

A detour will be posted and will guide drivers to use Manitou Road, Spencerport Road, and Union Street.