Overnight closures planned along Interstate 390 in Gates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of overnight closures on Thursday along Interstate 390 to accommodate bridge work as part of the ongoing I-390/I-490 interchange improvement project in the Town of Gates, Monroe County.
From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., the southbound lanes of I-390 between the Interstate 490 interchange and Chili Avenue will be closed to all traffic. Additionally, the southbound ramps from I-490 east and I-490 west at the I-390 interchange will also be closed. Traffic will be directed to use I-490 westbound to State Route 204 to Chili Ave to I-390 southbound.
From 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., the northbound lanes of Interstate 390, between Chili Avenue and the I-490 interchange, will be closed to all traffic. Motorists will be detoured onto Chili Avenue to State Route 204 to I-490 eastbound to I-390.