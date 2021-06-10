Overnight closures planned along Interstate 390 in Gates

WILMINGTON, DE – JUNE 04: “Road Closed” signs block the entrance to I-495 north to the bridge over the Christina River June 4, 2014 in Wilmington, Delaware. The bridge was closed indefinitely after four support columns were discovered to be tilting. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of overnight closures on Thursday along Interstate 390 to accommodate bridge work as part of the ongoing I-390/I-490 interchange improvement project in the Town of Gates, Monroe County.

From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., the southbound lanes of I-390 between the Interstate 490 interchange and Chili Avenue will be closed to all traffic. Additionally, the southbound ramps from I-490 east and I-490 west at the I-390 interchange will also be closed. Traffic will be directed to use I-490 westbound to State Route 204 to Chili Ave to I-390 southbound.

From 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., the northbound lanes of Interstate 390, between Chili Avenue and the I-490 interchange, will be closed to all traffic. Motorists will be detoured onto Chili Avenue to State Route 204 to I-490 eastbound to I-390.