Over $36.5M for Upstate airports from COVID package, $4M to Rochester

WASHINGTON (WTEN) — December’s bipartisan COVID relief package includes $36,559,697 for specific airports across Upstate New York. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said that as the COVID crisis is extending beyond it’s estimated timeline, the air travel industry is being impacted “for months on end.” The federal funding allocated for airports in the COVID package will help airports stay afloat through the second wave.

“Air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy,” said Senator Schumer. “Airports serve important functions in many communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting people to the rest of the world and allowing for economic opportunities to land. In the new congress, I will continue to fight for federal funding to keep our airports open and operational and to make sure Upstate New York has the help it needs to revive and thrive.”

“As New Yorkers continue battling the COVID-19 crisis, we cannot leave airports behind, said Senator Gillibrand. “Airports, travel, and tourism will be a critical part of our economic recovery and these federal dollars will help airports across Upstate New York continue providing high-quality and safe transit when travel takes off.”

Funding will be allocated by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the Department of Transportation (DOT).

The Greater Rochester International Airport will receive $4,717,043. The rest of the allocation can be found below.