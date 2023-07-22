ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting Monday, multiple ramps on State Route 390 will close in the towns of Gates and Greece, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on select days, the following ramps will be closed:

Monday, July 24

State Route 390 northbound on ramp from Lexington Avenue

State Route 390 southbound off ramp to Ridge Road

State Route 390 northbound off ramp to Ridge Road eastbound

Tuesday, July 25

State Route 390 southbound off ramp to Ridge Road

State Route 390 northbound off ramp to Ridge Road eastbound

State Route 390 northbound on ramp from Ridge Road westbound

Wednesday, July 26

State Route 390 northbound off ramp to Ridge Road eastbound

State Route 390 northbound on ramp from Ridge Road westbound

State Route 390 southbound on ramp from Ridge Road westbound

Thursday, July 27

State Route 390 northbound on ramp from Ridge Road westbound

State Route 390 southbound on ramp to Ridge Road westbound

State Route 390 southbound on ramp from Ridge Road eastbound

The construction will conclude early on Friday, July 28. They say all construction activities are weather dependent.

The NYS Department of Transportation reminds motorists that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. They add convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.