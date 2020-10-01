Prude Death Investigation

NYS Thruway Authority says cashless tolling coming in November

by: Evan Anstey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Thruway Authority says cashless tolling is coming in November.

Projected revenue from tolls is expected to be 15-18 percent lower in 2020 than 2019.

