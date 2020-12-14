NY’s gas prices are up one cent, on average

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices in New York are up one cent, on average, but the national average remains the same week-to-week.
Looking at data from this time last year, there’s a stark difference in prices. One year ago, New York’s average was $2.68, and now it’s $2.26.
The national average is $2.16, but one year ago, it was $2.56.
Here’s a look at the average prices across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $2.22 (no change since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.19 (no change since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.25 (up one cent since last week)
- Rochester – $2.23 (down one cent since last week)
- Rome – $2.33 (no change since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.18 (down one cent since last week)
- Watertown – $2.30 (no change since last week)