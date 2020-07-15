New roundabout construction underway in Rochester, Victor and Geneseo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced some new roundabouts coming to the Rochester area.

A roundabout will be added on:

Mount Read Boulevard and Buffalo Road

Route 96 and Lynaugh Road in Victor

Route 63 and Court Street in Geneseeo

DOT officials say roundabouts help keep traffic flowing and cut down on commute times for drivers. It says it also reduces fuel emissions and eliminates the need for traffic signals cutting down on the use of electricity.