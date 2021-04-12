NY and US average gas prices are down one cent

A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas is down one cent, both in New York and the nation as a whole.

New York: $2.89/gallon

United States: $2.86/gallon

One year ago, the national average was $1.87, while New York’s was $2.26.

Here’s a look at the current averages across different parts of upstate New York: