No quarantine required for domestic travel beginning April 1 in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning April 1, domestic travelers will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York State, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.

All travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Thursday. This comes a week after the governor’s announcement that domestic travelers are no longer required to quarantine or test-out within 90 days of full vaccination.

“As we work to build our vaccination infrastructure even further and get more shots in arms, we’re making significant progress in winning the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, allowing us to open new sectors of our economy and start our transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement Thursday. “As part of that transition, quarantine for domestic travelers is no longer required, but it is still being advised as an added precaution. This is great news, but it is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down.”

While no longer required, the NYS Department of Health still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution. Mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers. Individuals should continue strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread – wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings.

Regardless of quarantine status, all individuals exposed to COVID-19 or returning from travel must:

Continue daily symptom monitoring through Day 14;

Continue strict adherence to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, including hand hygiene and the use of face coverings, through Day 14 (even if fully vaccinated);

Must immediately self-isolate if any symptoms develop and contact the local public health authority or their healthcare provider to report this change in clinical status and determine if they should seek testing.

