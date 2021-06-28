No change in Rochester average, but NY sees increase in gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas has gone up on both a national level and here in the state.

As of Monday morning, New York’s average price is $3.15 per gallon — an increase of two cents since last week. The national average is up three cents, at $3.10.

One year ago, the state average was $2.25, while the country’s was $2.18.

Here are the averages across different parts of upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.10 (up two cents since last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.07 (no change since last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.11 (no change since last Monday)

Rochester – $3.10 (no change since last Monday)

Rome – $3.22 (up two cents since last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.14 (up two cents since last Monday)

Watertown – $3.18 (up one cent since last Monday)

“Demand for gasoline is on the rise as schools have wrapped up and summer travel is in full swing,” AAA says. “Daily crude prices have not been this high since October 2018.”

