ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gas prices in New York and throughout the nation decreased days before Thanksgiving, according to a report by AAA.

AAA officials said that the national gas price for a gallon of gas dropped by 11 cents from last week. In New York, the gas price average fell down five cents since last Monday.

AAA officials from the Western and Central New York regions released these averages:

⦁ Batavia: $3.71 (dropped 7 cents)

⦁ Buffalo: $3.76 (dropped 2 cents)

⦁ Elmira: $3.69 (dropped 8 cents)

⦁ Ithaca: $3.80 (no change)

⦁ Rochester: $3.80 (dropped 2 cents)

⦁ Rome: $3.89 (dropped 2 cents)

⦁ Syracuse: $3.77 (dropped 4 cents)

⦁ Watertown: $3.91 (dropped 4 cents)

Officials attribute this drop due to a decrease in oil costs, lower demand for gas, and increased production from oil refineries.

In a statement, Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said he didn’t expect gas prices to decline in every state in the United States and sees this as incredible news.

“Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel,” De Haan said. “It’s not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for. Drivers shouldn’t be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.”

With all of this in mind, officials said that drivers in New York are expected to hit the road in record numbers on Thanksgiving. AAA officials said they forecast over 3 million people will travel in New York State.