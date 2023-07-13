ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new Pembroke Service Area in Genesee County is now open to the public, according to the New York State Thruway Authority.

Located on I-90 East at mile marker 397, this location is the tenth new service area to open as part of the state’s Service Area Redesign and Redevelopment Project.

(Photo courtesy of New York State Thruway Authority)

(Photo courtesy of New York State Thruway Authority)

(Photo courtesy of New York State Thruway Authority)

The following service areas are now closed for construction:

Angola Service Area (I-90 eastbound and westbound, mile marker 447)

Scottsville Service Area (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 366)

The NYS Thruway Authority says fuel services will remain available at all services areas during construction.

The opening of the new service area is one of 27 of a $450 million private investment with Empire State Thruway Partners. The NYS Thruway Authority says construction is underway on 12 service areas, and 10 service areas have reopened.

Officials say when the project is complete, select service areas will see renovated restaurant buildings, Taste NY markets, outdoor seating, playgrounds, pet walking areas, and more.

For more information on the Service Area Redesign and Redevelopment Project, click here.