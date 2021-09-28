New nonstop flights from Rochester to Tampa

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Frontier Airlines will add a new destination from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport with nonstop service to Tampa International Airport, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Tuesday.

The new flight service will be on November 30, 2021 and to celebrate the new airline partnership, Frontier is offering fares as low as $49 on one-way select dates. The promotional fare will be on sale through midnight, October 3.

Nonstop flights to Tampa will be available four days per week; Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, which equates to an additional 700 seats per week to the Tampa/southwest Florida market. Tickets are available now.

“While Frontier Airlines is new to our region, their popularity and success has rapidly expanded service for our residents to take advantage of and enjoy,” Bello said. “Whether you are interested in flying to Orlando, Miami or now Tampa, the addition of these nonstop flights gives greater access, affordability and convenience to popular Florida destinations.”

Frontier Airlines is the Rochester airport’s newest airline, and has previously added nonstop flights from the Flower City to Miami and Orlando.