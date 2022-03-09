ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There will soon be new nonstop flights from Rochester to Colorado, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Wednesday.

Beginning May 27, Frontier Airlines will be offering direct flights from Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to Denver International Airport. Officials say Denver serves as Frontier’s largest hub and will provide local residents with greater connections to markets along the west coast and Mexico.

To celebrate the newest service, Frontier will be offering fares as low as $99 on one-way trips for select dates.

“Securing nonstop service to Denver has been a goal of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport for several years,” Bello said. “Denver is the largest unserved market in our region and latest welcome addition to the growing list of air service destinations out of Rochester. These nonstop flights will provide greater convenience for Monroe County and Finger Lakes residents who enjoy skiing, hiking, and a variety of other outdoor activities and attractions that Denver and the Rocky Mountain region have to offer.”

The flight schedule will include three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Frontier already offers direct flights from Rochester to airports in Florida like Miami, and Tampa.