ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New nonstop flights from Rochester to Chicago are now available to residents, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday.

The county executive initially shared news about the latest destination in December of last year. According to Bello, this move is expected to bring an additional 40% seat capacity to the Chicago-Rochester market.

Nonstop service on Southwest Airlines from ROC to MDW will be offered every day twice a day, except for Saturdays.

“We are proud to have worked closely with Southwest Airlines to secure this nonstop service to Chicago, one of our top destinations for local travelers and a major hub for Southwest’s network,” said County Executive Adam Bello. “Business travel continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, and Monroe County and Finger Lakes’ residents tend to head west for leisure and vacation travel during the summer months so the timing of additional nonstop flights to Chicago couldn’t be better.”

Southwest Airline officials say that Chicago is the sixth most popular destination from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.