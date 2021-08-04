New non-stop flights from Rochester to Miami begin in November

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Snowbirds in Rochester will have a new nonstop flight service later this year to get to southern Florida.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Wednesday that Frontier Airlines will offer twice-a-week non-stop flights from Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport to Miami International Airport beginning November 4.

The flights will be offered on Thursdays and Sundays and to celebrate Rochester’s newest airline partnership, Frontier is offering ultra-low fares starting as low as $59 one-way now through August 9, 2021.

“Florida remains the top destination for Monroe County and Finger Lakes region residents. The additional nonstop flights to Miami will bring greater access, affordability and convenience to southern Florida. We’re grateful to Frontier Airlines for their investment in the Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport and bringing more options to our residents,” said County Executive Bello.

Passengers can begin booking tickets today online at www.flyfrontier.com.