New ArriveCAN app required before vaccinated travelers can enter Canada

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fully vaccinated Americans can travel to Canada starting Monday, August 9. To do so however, those crossing the border will be required to download ArriveCAN — a free smartphone application created by the Canadian government that houses your vaccine verification card.

Canada will soon open-up its border for non-essential travel. ArriveCAN was introduced to make crossing over to the country easier, safer and more organized.

Registration is done within the application — available for free for Apple and Android devices — and requires users to input their vaccination card and proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

“You’ll enter your contact information, your purpose of your trip, travel details for instance and you’ll receive via the app a receipt that you must show to the boarder officer to properly cross into the country,” AAA Communication Specialist April Engram said. “There are instances where traveling still requires masks. So please keep that in mind. Have multiple masks handy.”

In order to successfully cross into any Canadian Provinces, travelers must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before you reach the boarder. A negative COVID-19 test result 72 hours ahead of travel, along with a second test completed at the border is also required.

ArriveCAN has a feature embedded within its functions that allows users to schedule a COVID-19 test ahead of time. Several Rochester residents with family in Canada have found the new application useful.

“It was very easy because I had the laminated card so it has Moderna, when you had it done, put your name and it knows you,” Rochester resident Mike Leising said. “You know it just loaded by itself.”

Unlike Canada, the U.S. will continue to ban non-essential travel from the border through August 21. This decision may deny access for many family members to see one another and impede on local businesses.

The ArriveCAN app is free to download and available for both Apple and Android devices today. To download click here.