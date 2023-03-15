ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will be making an announcement about a new airline service Wednesday morning.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Bello will be announcing the new service, along with a new nonstop destination from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

This announcement comes after Frontier Airlines announced that they will be suspending operations at the airport at the end of the winter and spring season. According to the airport, Frontier Airlines is leaving because they were not making their marker points while they were there.

The press conference will be held at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport at 10 a.m. Bello will be joined by the airport’s director Andy Moore.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story