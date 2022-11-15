ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Thanksgiving approaches, travelers can expect to see a rise in gas prices and amount of people traveling for the holiday, according to GasBuddy.

Officials with GasBuddy said that the national gas price average is expected to be $3.68 on the day of Thanksgiving — a $.30 increase from last year. Experts added this is higher than the previous record of $3.44 in 2012.

However, experts said that despite this increase, 20% more Americans plan to hit the road this year compared to 2021 — experts added that the number of Americans traveling over the weekend is 38% while 62% of Americans are not planning on going on a Thanksgiving road trip. Additionally, 21% said they are not driving due to high gas prices.

According to a survey, 23% of people traveling this Thanksgiving said they will spend up to three hours in a car, while 73% of people won’t be crossing state lines.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said that drivers are uneasy with gas prices this year.

“Americans, however, are proving that while we’ll openly complain about high gas prices,” De Haan said. “Most of us aren’t deterred from taking to the highways to observe Thanksgiving with those that matter most to us, especially as precautions from the pandemic have eased.”

Experts said that travelers should expect highways to be busy Wednesday afternoon between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Friday morning between 8-11 a.m.