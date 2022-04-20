ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state’s mask mandate for public transportation and other settings remains in effect.

This includes the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. The airport’s Twitter account posted Wednesday afternoon:

“UPDATE: Due to Governor Hochul’s announcement updating COVID regulations from the New York State Department of health, masks will still be required in all public transportation entities within the State of New York. This order includes the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. We will update if the policy changes.”

According to the governor, masks are still required in New York when in certain settings, including:

State-regulated health care settings

State-regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes

Correctional facilities

Homeless shelters

Domestic violence shelters

Buses and bus stations, trains and train stations, subways and subway stations, and airports

“We’re going to continue [the mask mandate] in the short term, for public transportation,” Gov. Hochul said. “Let’s just be smart about it. This is very much for the short term.”

The state’s mask mandate for public transportation remains in effect while the federal government will no longer enforce it, pending a potential appeal of a recent federal judge’s ruling in Florida.

The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal the federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary.

In a statement released a day after a Florida judge ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said officials believe that the federal mask order was “a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health.” He said it was “an important authority the Department will continue to work to preserve.”

Coley said the CDC had said it would continue to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determined a mandate was necessary for public health, the Justice Department would file an appeal.

As of Tuesday, the agency hadn’t made a determination, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

