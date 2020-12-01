Lane closures at intersection of Route 441 and Five Mile Line Road

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — There will be lane closures at the intersection of Route 441 and Five Mile Line Road from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. all throughout this week to accommodate drainage structure maintenance

During this time, there will be lane closures at the intersection with two-way traffic maintained by on-site flagging personnel. New York State Department of Travel is advising the traveling public to provide extra travel time and exercise caution while driving through an active highway work zone.