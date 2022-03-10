ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s likely these above-average gas prices will be around for some time impacting every industry that revolves around travel. So what does that mean for Spring and Summer vacations?

People are already adjusting their budgets, but some local tourist outlets argue this could be good for Rochester.

Since the start of March drivers instantly noticed what they used to pay for a full tank of gas is now only getting them a little over half a tank.

Local travel agents argue there are adjustments you can make to take fun trips nearby without breaking the bank.

If the worse of the pandemic stays behind us, Visit Rochester CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Don Jefferies anticipates this Spring and Summer could be a big jump in tourism coming to the city.

With the price of gas driving up airline travel and road trip expenses, people can still have an enjoyable time staying local.

“Stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, all the great things,” Visit Rochester President and CEO Don Jefferies said. “So, the message is we’re affordable, we’re fun and got it for all budgets.”

Visit Rochester advises people need to plan ahead to know every option available to them around the city that is still fun would be much cheaper to see and do than traveling across the country. What many nowadays call “staycation”.

“The national toy hall of fame, such a jewel, the George Eastman Museum, the Science Center,” Jefferies said. “All of the different facilities we have. We are the cultural enter of Upstate New York.”

AAA has calculated the average gas price in the State of New York this week comes out to $4.46 per gallon. 15 cents higher than the national average.

Residents explained they have already begun adjusting keep any vacation plans in the budget.

“Well, I do have a bicycle and me and my fiancé like to ride our bikes around,” Jordan Grills of Rochester said. “Could potentially become those people who ride bikes to Wegmans or finding car pulls to grocery stores. Whatever you have to carpool to get things done.”

“Usually when I go to places now, I buy in bulks,” Rochester native Kam Smals added. “I just grab most of the stuff I need. Usually, I would just grab one meal each night for dinner but now I am grabbing stuff for the whole week for dinner.”

If you do want to travel far in the spring or summer, travel agents urge you to buy plane tickets now because once the current fuel source of airline companies runs out, the surge in gas and oil prices will catch up to them as well.