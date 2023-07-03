ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gas prices are down across the nation ahead of the Fourth of July, according to the latest report from AAA.

The report says that the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.54 — down three cents from last week. In New York State, the average price is $3.68 — a one-cent decrease

AAA initially forecasted that approximately 50 million people were going to travel at least 50 miles over the weekend. They say that higher demand for gas did not translate into higher prices.

“For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season’s lowest average gasoline prices,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “At the half point of the year, the national average is right at a level we anticipated for a full-year average. While that’s good news, I believe we may see prices close out the second half of the year below our expectations, which would be welcome news for motorists, and the possibility exists that the national average this fall could fall under $3 per gallon.”

AAA Western and Central New York report the averages and changes in gas prices in the following areas:

Batavia — $3.61 (Four cent decrease)

Buffalo — $3.66 (One cent decrease)

Elmira — $3.62 (One cent decrease)

Ithaca — $3.70 (No changes)

Rochester — $3.71 (One cent decrease)

Rome — $3.78 (One cent decrease)

Syracuse — $3.68 (One cent decrease)

Watertown — $3.76 (Two cent decrease)

As of Monday morning, the national average price of diesel has also gone down compared to a year ago. Across the US, the average price for a gallon is $3.84 compared to $5.74 last year. The number has also gone down in New York from $6.17 last year to $4.39 Monday morning.