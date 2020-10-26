Gas prices expected to continue dropping this fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both the state and national average prices of gas are one cent lower than they were last week.
The national average is $2.16 per gallon and New York’s is $2.24. One year ago, those prices were $2.61 and $2.70, respectively.
The Energy Information Administration says the demand for gas is dropping. AAA expects prices to continue dropping this fall, too.
Here’s a breakdown of prices across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $2.20 (no change since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.21 (down one cent since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.18 (no change cent since last week)
- Rochester – $2.23 (down one cent since last week)
- Rome – $2.31 (no change since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.17 (down one cent since last week)
- Watertown – $2.29 (down one cent since last week)