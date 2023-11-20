ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gas prices have once again dropped — just in time as the Thanksgiving holiday is approaching this week.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped to $3.31, a six-cent decrease from last week. New York’s average is $3.61, which is a four-cent decrease.

Diesel prices also dropped nationally by seven cents to $4.28 while they dropped down two cents to $4.63.

AAA also projects that over 55 million travelers will be heading at least 50 miles away from home on Wednesday through Sunday, with experts saying drivers will be paying 36 cents less than last Thanksgiving.

“The fall in gas prices, largely seasonal due to weakening gasoline demand, could extend for another week or two, leading to potentially the lowest gas prices since 2021 by Christmas,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Below are the following averages reported in the Central and Western New York regions: