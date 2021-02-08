Gas prices are up 5 cents in NY, US as a whole

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York and national average prices for a gallon of gas are both up five cents this week.

New York average: $2.51 ($2.64 one year ago)

National average: $2.47 ($2.44 one year ago)

“This morning, WTI crude increased is priced by more than $57, which is the highest settlement price of the year,” AAA says. “Crude prices rose last week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its production reduction agreement partners met to review compliance with their agreement to collectively reduce their crude production by 7.2 million barrels per day.”

Here are the average prices across upstate New York: