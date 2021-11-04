Frontier Airlines launches nonstop flights from Rochester to Miami beginning Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday marks the beginning of Frontier Airlines offering twice-weekly nonstop flights from Rochester to Miami.

To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $39.

Frontier officials announced the service with Monroe County back in August.

“We’re excited to launch new service from Rochester today to one of the most popular destinations in the country, Miami,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Known for its year-round warm weather, world-class beaches and endless activities, South Florida is a highly requested destination and we’re proud to now offer greater Rochester area residents an affordable option to visit Miami and make unforgettable memories with friends and family this winter and beyond.”

“Florida remains the top destination for Monroe County and Finger Lakes region residents. The additional nonstop flights to Miami will bring greater access, affordability and convenience to southern Florida. We’re grateful to Frontier Airlines for their investment in the Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport and bringing more options to our residents,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello in August.

Passengers can begin booking tickets today online at www.flyfrontier.com. Frequency and times are subject to change, Frontier officials said.