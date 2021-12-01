Frontier Airlines kicks off nonstop flights from Rochester to Tampa

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Wednesday that Frontier Airlines has started nonstop service from the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport to Tampa International Airport.

The nonstop flights to Tampa began Tuesday and will be available four days per week; Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Bello and Frontier also announced a new nonstop service from Rochester to Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, beginning February 18.

To celebrate the new partnership, Frontier is offering fares starting as low as $49 for one way tickets on select dates through December 6. Nonstop service to Ft. Lauderdale from Rochester will be available on Mondays and Fridays.

“It’s always exciting to add new nonstop service to some of our most popular and desirable

destinations, providing our residents with affordable and accessible air service options,” said

County Executive Bello. “Whether you are flying to Ft. Lauderdale to see loved ones, Tampa to

go to the beach or Orlando to visit the theme parks and other tourist attractions, Frontier

Airlines’ nonstop service to Florida is passenger-friendly and convenient for all residents of our

region.”