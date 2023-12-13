ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — TSA at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport share their list of tips for traveling this holiday season.

The TSA’s advises travelers to start with an empty bag when packing for a trip, so the passenger knows with certainty what they have inside and they know that there is nothing prohibited in a side pouch, zippered pocket or in the bottom of a bag. That goes for backpacks, laptop bags, duffle bags, and any other carry-on bag or luggage.

TSA has provided a list of tips to consider before traveling:

Get to the airport early. Travelers should arrive a minimum of two hours before their scheduled domestic flights and three hours before scheduled international flights. If you find yourself waiting in a security checkpoint lane, use that time to your advantage, remove items from your pockets, and place them into a carry-on bag. Use the extra waiting time to get your ID and boarding pass ready for when you step up to the TSA travel document checking podium.

Travelers should arrive a minimum of two hours before their scheduled domestic flights and three hours before scheduled international flights. If you find yourself waiting in a security checkpoint lane, use that time to your advantage, remove items from your pockets, and place them into a carry-on bag. Use the extra waiting time to get your ID and boarding pass ready for when you step up to the TSA travel document checking podium. Know before you go. Travelers should know what is prohibited from carry-on bags like items from firearms to oversize liquids. Certain items will trigger an alarm in the security checkout line which extends the wait time because it results in TSA’s need to check the carry-on bag to determine what triggered the alarm. The most common items that travelers bring in their carry-ons that are not permitted are liquids, gels, and aerosols that are larger than the acceptable limit. One mentionable item is a snow globe. Snow globes are not allowed in carry-ons as they contain more than the allowed amount of liquid.

Travelers should know what is prohibited from carry-on bags like items from firearms to oversize liquids. Certain items will trigger an alarm in the security checkout line which extends the wait time because it results in TSA’s need to check the carry-on bag to determine what triggered the alarm. The most common items that travelers bring in their carry-ons that are not permitted are liquids, gels, and aerosols that are larger than the acceptable limit. One mentionable item is a snow globe. Snow globes are not allowed in carry-ons as they contain more than the allowed amount of liquid. Use TSA’s tools for your resources. Unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on bag, checked bag, either or neither? Download the free myTSA app, which has a handy “What can I bring?” feature that allows you to type in the item to find out if it can fly. Or ask on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA. Travelers may send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872)

Unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on bag, checked bag, either or neither? Download the free myTSA app, which has a handy “What can I bring?” feature that allows you to type in the item to find out if it can fly. Or ask on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA. Travelers may send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872) Traveling with gifts. This is the time of year that passengers travel with gifts. TSA recommends packing gifts in gift bags or boxes instead of wrapping them because if a gift triggers an alarm, it will need to be opened to resolve the alarm. Wrapped presents that trigger an alarm will need the gift wrap removed, but if the gift is in a bag or a box, it is much easier for TSA to look at the item to resolve the alarm.

This is the time of year that passengers travel with gifts. TSA recommends packing gifts in gift bags or boxes instead of wrapping them because if a gift triggers an alarm, it will need to be opened to resolve the alarm. Wrapped presents that trigger an alarm will need the gift wrap removed, but if the gift is in a bag or a box, it is much easier for TSA to look at the item to resolve the alarm. Traveling with food. Individuals often like to travel with food items during the holiday season. Foods may be transported on flights. Solid food items like fruitcakes, candy canes, and chocolates are solids and may be transported in a carry-on bag. However, liquids and spreadable foods such as egg nog, wine, champagne, maple syrup, and preserves are not solid and should be packed in checked bags. Here’s a helpful tip: If you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it, or pour it and it is larger than 3.4 ounces, it needs to be packed in a checked bag.

On a side note, TSA is on pace to set a record for the most firearms caught at checkpoints in a year.

“This is not the type of record that TSA seeks to set,” Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York said. “We would rather see fewer travelers bringing guns to checkpoints. I need all responsible gun owners to clear their carry-on bags of any weapons, ammunition and, any other dangerous items before they come to the airport. Bringing these to checkpoints will likely travelers to the point of missing their flight. This also disrupts and severely delays screening process for everyone in line.”