ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that $230 million in awards will go to modernize nine airports across Upstate New York — including the Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport.

The State’s Department of Transportation created the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition — applicants were encouraged to apply for one or more projects to modernize their airports including updates to concourse or concession areas, terminal expansions, and improved security screening.

“As we continue to modernize our transportation network across the state, these investments will significantly improve the passenger experience and operations of facilities across the state, helping to ensure an efficient flow of people and goods, and continued economic activity across all upstate communities,” said DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.

The Frederick Douglass – Greater International Airport will receive $18 million, which will go towards modernizing the entryway, ticketing area, and baggage claim. This will also create a new mobile app, renovate the airport’s Veteran’s Area, and create a new welcome sign to include Frederick Douglass’s name.

The second project for the airport will focus on enhancing airport operations, such as improving their HVAC system and renovating the freight building and baggage belt.

“These improvements at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport will make Monroe County more competitive on the global stage for both business and tourism — enhancing the experience for anyone coming to or leaving our community,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul for prioritizing Monroe County’s residents and economic interests with this historic investment in our airport and community.”

A full list of renovations to the airports across Upstate New York can be found here.