ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) has been listed as one of the top small airports in the US, according to USA Today.

ROC has been listed in the tenth spot of 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Small Airport, ranked behind Pensacola International Airport in Florida. The list notes ROC’s accommodating security checkpoint and is described as the “perfect jumping-off point” for a trip to Upstate New York.

The airport was nominated among 20 other small airports in the United States before narrowing the choices to 10 for receiving an award. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says that it is an honor for the airport to receive this award.

“It’s really no surprise that ROC was one of only 10 airports to receive this award — my administration knows the value it brings to our community and that’s why we’re always looking for opportunities to bring more nonstop flights to Rochester passengers,” Bello said.

The airport that came in first place on the list was Gerald R. Ford International Airport. You can check out the full list by clicking here.