ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re heading out on the thruway this weekend, heads up — some big changes are just taking effect.

This is all part of the ongoing $450 million project to flip every travel plaza.

Work on the Seneca Plaza going westbound on I-90 in Victor is done. It’s back open.

With that in mind, the next stop going westbound — the Ontario Travel Plaza in LeRoy is closed, according to the NYS Thruway.

Drivers can still get gas there, but no restrooms are available.

As crews continue to work on every other rest stop going the same direction at the same time, the plaza in LeRoy won’t reopen until at least the second quarter of 2024.