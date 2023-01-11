ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has led to the delay of more than 1,200 flights Wednesday morning at multiple airports nationwide.

At the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC,) 11 flights were delayed before 6:30 a.m. when the outage initially occurred.

A most recent update from the FAA has lifted the order to all airlines to pause all domestic departures.

The next departure out of the ROC airport is scheduled for 11:35 a.m.

Check the airport’s online flight board for updates.

Just talked to this couple that was headed to Punta Caña Mexico for the second time, their previous trip also had airline issues. They were unable to rebook for tomorrow. This is going to have a ripple effect for a while for the airlines @FAANews @News_8 pic.twitter.com/0oJLTLKckR — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) January 11, 2023

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.