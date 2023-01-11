ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has led to the delay of more than 1,200 flights Wednesday morning at multiple airports nationwide.
At the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC,) 11 flights were delayed before 6:30 a.m. when the outage initially occurred.
A most recent update from the FAA has lifted the order to all airlines to pause all domestic departures.
The next departure out of the ROC airport is scheduled for 11:35 a.m.
Check the airport’s online flight board for updates.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.