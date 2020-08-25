Five states removed from New York coronavirus travel advisory, Guam added, 28 states total on list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that five states were removed from the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

No new states were added to the list, but the territory of Guam was added.

The five states removed are Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland, and Montana. Making for 28 states total — plus the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands — since last week’s update.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.

“New Yorkers made enormous sacrifices to get our numbers as low as they are today, and we don’t want to give up an inch of that hard-earned progress. That’s why these travel advisory precautions are so important – we don’t want people who travel to states with high community spread to bring the virus back here,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release. “While it’s good news that five states have been removed from the travel advisory, the list remains far too long as America continues to struggle with COVID-19. New Yorkers should stay vigilant and be careful—wear a mask, socially distance, and be smart. This pandemic is not over.”

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.

New York state has had a rate of positive tests below 1%for 18 straight days, and Monday, two deaths were reported from COVID-19 — matching the state’s previous low.

Tuesday’s statewide coronavirus data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 488 (+6)

– 488 (+6) Patients Newly Admitted – 63

– 63 Hospital Counties – 34

– 34 Number ICU – 133 (+13)

– 133 (+13) Number ICU with Intubation – 52 (-2)

– 52 (-2) Total Discharges – 74,731 (+47)

– 74,731 (+47) Deaths – 2

– 2 Total Deaths – 25,297

Of the 67,255 test results reported to New York State Monday, 629, or 0.94%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: