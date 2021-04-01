Domestic travelers no longer required to quarantine in NYS

A JetBlue flight arrives at Salt Lake City International Airport, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Salt Lake City. U.S. airlines are adding jobs as industry employment extends a rebound from a low in October, when tens of thousands of airline workers were briefly laid off after federal payroll aid expired. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Travelers are no longer required to quarantine after entering New York from anywhere in the U.S., but NYS Department of Health still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution.

Quarantine is still mandatory for international travel, despite the restrictions being lifted domestically. All travelers will still have to fill out the state’s Traveler Health Form.

Additionally, regardless of quarantine status, the state is asking that anyone returning from travel monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days, continue washing their hands and wearing masks, and self-isolate if symptoms develop.

Last week, Albany International Airport reported a significant increase in passenger traffic, which they attribute to the public’s confidence in vaccines and overall decrease in reported infections and hospitalizations.

The airport has also begun offering $65 COVID-19 testing kits. The kits are self administered, saliva based tests that get results back in 2-3 days. Philip Calderone, CEO of Albany County Airport Authority hopes spring break travelers will take advantage of it.

“Different states have different testing requirements, so check with where you’re traveling,” Calderone said. “This might be a good opportunity to pick up a test that’s easily administered, fairly inexpensive, and may be covered by insurance.”