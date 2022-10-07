ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Frederick Douglass Greater International Airport announced on Thursday that Delta Air Lines will be providing daily, nonstop service from Rochester to Boston Logan International Airport — starting in November.

The airport said that this addition will bring additional seat capacity to the Boston market, and improve connectivity to domestic, Caribbean, and international destinations.

The service from Rochester to Boston will be offered once daily and will increase competition on the route, according to officials.

“As one of Delta’s largest northeastern hubs, this route will benefit those looking to visit

Boston or utilizing its one-stop connectivity to Europe, Mexico, Caribbean destinations

or cities across the United States,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Delta Air Lines is currently the largest air service provider at the airport, according to airport officials.