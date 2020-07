ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Milling and paving operations will begin Monday on Lyell Avenue from Mount Reed Boulevard to Lake Avenue.

“Two-way traffic will be maintained but motorists should expect delays at this time,” city officials said in a statement.

Access to on-street parking, driveways and private walks may be restricted at certain times. The project is expected to last three weeks and detour signs will be posted.