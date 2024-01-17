ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A ban on commercial vehicles is now in effect on the New York State Thruway in Western New York.

According to the Thruway Authority, the ban stretches on I-90 from Exit 46 near Rochester to the Pennsylvania State Line. These apply to both directions.

The most recent travel ban happened a few days ago when a winter storm impacted much of Western New York, especially the Buffalo area. A ban on passenger and commercial vehicles was in effect for much of the Erie County area.

Still, for much of the region that the ban didn’t reach, those drivers were still encouraged to stay off the road due to near-zero visibility and potentially life-threatening weather conditions.

The Thruway Authority has not yet banned passenger vehicles currently. The ban on commercial vehicles won’t be lifted until further notice.

