Canceled flights stack up Thursday at Rochester airport due to snowstorm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 60 flights have been cancelled or delayed due to a snowstorm Thursday.

A majority of arriving and departing flights at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport have been affected by a current Winter Storm Warning expecting to add over a foot of snow in the area.

As of Thursday morning, a total of 62 flights out of Rochester have been either cancelled or delayed.

Despite a slow start to accumulation this morning, snowfall totals are expected to exceed 16″ across Western New York by Friday evening. The worst of it is focused on a period from 2 p.m. to midnight where snow rates will ramp up at half an inch per-hour.

Thursday’s storm comes two weeks after the area broke a daily snowfall record of 9.5″ first set in 1958.

The update region is experiencing a storm system that began Wednesday in Texas and is travelling to Maine. Nationally, airlines cancelled more than 8,000 trips scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday, the flight-tracking service FlightAware.com showed.

While officials anticipate more cancellations to come as the storm progresses, Rochester drivers are set to experience the worst of road travel during Friday’s morning commute.

