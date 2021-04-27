Canadian travelers exploit ‘land loophole’ by flying into Buffalo

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — More Canadian snowbirds are landing in Buffalo these days.

It’s part of a travel loophole that’s boosting business at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and the local taxi services.

Buffalo Limousine driver Don McCasalin now spends most of his days transporting Canadian snowbirds from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to Ontario.

“It’s very high, multiple vehicles every day that goes sometimes just to the border often times over the border to Toronto and Hamburg and many places in Canada,” McCasalin said.

The reason it’s become so common is if these Canadians flew back from Florida into Toronto by air, they’d have to quarantine at a government sanctioned hotel until their test results came back in three days. But if they return by land, they can start quarantine at home.

Since these Ontario return rules went into affect on February 21, CBC Television estimates that 20,000 travelers have taken the land loophole.

Non-essential travel is still not allowed over the bridges, but Canadians always have the right to return home.

It replaces a lot of the Toronto business that we would have normally going up to the airport with the international companies in the Buffalo area. We’re hoping that the border will open soon and we Americans can go over there.