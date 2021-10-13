Canada border to reopen for fully vaccinated travelers in November

NEW YORK (WROC) — Following a 19-month ban of nonessential travel, the United States will open up its doors to travelers and tourists starting in November for those who are fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, October 12, the Biden administration announced it would be lifting travel freezes over the Mexico and Canada border for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Travel to the U.S. from either border has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the earliest pandemic days.

Canada was first to allow tourists and separated family members to enter the country after cancelling its border restrictions earlier in August. The arriveCAN phone app was introduced at the same period.

Officials are set to outline the new set of rules regarding entrance into the U.S. Wednesday. By mid-January, even essential travelers seeking to arrive to the U.S., like truck drivers, will most likely need to be fully vaccinated. These plans are also set to effect air-travel into the country.

Officials said the CDC was still working to formalize procedures for admitting those who received doses of two different vaccines, as was fairly common in Canada.

Those who can’t provide proof of vaccination will continue to be banned from crossing the land borders if their travel is deemed ‘non-essential.’

Both policies will take effect in early November, the officials said. They did not specify a particular date.

