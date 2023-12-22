ROCHSTER N.Y. (WROC) – As you can imagine the holiday season is a busy time for travel and there’s no surprise that the airport in Rochester was a very busy place to be.

Tom Sleeman says he’s traveling in from New York City to see family and he says surprisingly it was a great day.

“I thought it’s a couple days before Christmas. They said the 21st and 22nd were going to be like the terrible travel days so we were expecting the worst, and it was actually seamless,” he said.

Dani Sada and her mother Mary flew in from Atlanta—they said they had a smooth travel day but were not expecting it.

“Honestly no because right now I’m in a wheelchair and all of the staff in the Atlanta airport and Rochester airport was fantastic and accommodating so I’m very appreciative of that,” said Dani.

These travelers and others remember the meltdown that took place last year this time across the country. This holiday they said they are grateful for an on-time arrivals with no turbulence.

“It was very easy we came in on Delta I’m a platinum medallion and they were fantastic, and they treated us perfectly and helped my daughter get on to the flight and we had a very easy flight in fact I think we got here at least on time if not early,” said Mary Gilley.

Tomorrow is expected to be another busy day at the airport and on the roadways. To ensure smooth travel TSA suggests you to..

Arrive early

When packing start off with an empty bag

Bring an acceptable ID and have it out in the screening lane