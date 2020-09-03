Avoid busy High Peaks this Labor Day with these 50 other hiking options

NEW YORK (WTEN) — Labor Day Weekend is approaching and for many that means exploring the great outdoors. This hiking season, the Adirondack Park has seen increased usage of the High Peaks, leading to overcrowded parking areas at trailheads.

To avoid overcrowded High Peaks, the group Protect the Adirondacks published an online publication titled, “Hiking Trail Guides for 50 Terrific Hikes Outside of the Over-Used High Peaks.”

“These 50 destinations showcase dozens of terrific hikes for people of all ages and abilities to mountains, fire towers, bogs, remote lakes, and waterfalls. These are wonderful places, many off the beaten path, that are far outside the busy High Peaks Wilderness. Getting a parking spot to the hike of your choice is a crapshoot in the High Peaks. These other places offer high-quality Adirondack Park outdoor experiences,” said Peter Bauer, Executive Director of Protect the Adirondacks.

The guide features hikes ranging from easy, to moderate to hard in 13 different counties in the North Country and Capital Region.

“We’re hoping that these online trail guides, which we’ll keep working to update and expand to spotlight more places across the Adirondacks, will help individuals and families to plan out great and safe trips to stunningly beautiful destinations beyond the High Peaks in other places all across the Adirondacks,” said Peter Bauer.