Average prices of gas in NY and US are down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, the national and New York average prices for a gallon of gas have actually gone down.

U.S. average: $3.16 ($2.18 in 2020)

NYS average: $3.19 ($2.27 in 2020)

Each of those averages went down by a cent this week, but in Buffalo, the average price went up one cent. Here are the averages across different parts of upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.17 (no change since last week)

Buffalo – $3.13 (up one cent since last week)

Ithaca – $3.17 (no change since last week)

Rochester – $3.16 (no change since last week)

Rome – $3.24 (down one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $3.16 (no change since last week)

Watertown – $3.21 (down one cent since last week)

AAA expects averages to remain above $3/gallon for the rest of summer.