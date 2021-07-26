Average prices of gas in NY and US are down

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, the national and New York average prices for a gallon of gas have actually gone down.

  • U.S. average: $3.16 ($2.18 in 2020)
  • NYS average: $3.19 ($2.27 in 2020)

Each of those averages went down by a cent this week, but in Buffalo, the average price went up one cent. Here are the averages across different parts of upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $3.17 (no change since last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.13 (up one cent since last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.17 (no change since last week)
  • Rochester – $3.16 (no change since last week)
  • Rome – $3.24 (down one cent since last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.16 (no change since last week)
  • Watertown – $3.21 (down one cent since last week)

AAA expects averages to remain above $3/gallon for the rest of summer.

