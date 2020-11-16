Average prices of gas are up in NY, US

by: Evan Anstey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are up, both in New York and across the nation.

  • National average: $2.13 (up two cents since last week)
  • New York average: $2.23 (up one cent since last week)

One year ago, the national average was $2.60 and New York’s was $2.69.

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.19 (up one cent since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.20 (up two cents since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.19 (up one cent since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.23 (up one cent since last week)
  • Rome – $2.31 (up one cent since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.15 (up one cent since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.28 (no change since last week)

