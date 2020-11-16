Average prices of gas are up in NY, US

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are up, both in New York and across the nation.
- National average: $2.13 (up two cents since last week)
- New York average: $2.23 (up one cent since last week)
One year ago, the national average was $2.60 and New York’s was $2.69.
Here are the averages across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $2.19 (up one cent since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.20 (up two cents since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.19 (up one cent since last week)
- Rochester – $2.23 (up one cent since last week)
- Rome – $2.31 (up one cent since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.15 (up one cent since last week)
- Watertown – $2.28 (no change since last week)