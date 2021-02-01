                                                                                                                    
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Average price of gas increases in NY, US overall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas is up in both New York and the United States as a whole.

  • New York average: $2.51 (up two cents)
  • National average: $2.42 (up two cents)

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in New York was $2.66. The national average was $2.48.

AAA says that although the national average price is only six cents different than it was one year ago, “local prices still have a larger disparity compared to last year.”

“Pump prices are increasing while gas demand is dropping,” AAA says, citing data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Here are a look at the local averages across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.39 (up one cent since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.43 (up one cent since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.47 (no change since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.46 (up one cent since last week)
  • Rome – $2.53 (up two cents since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.43 (up one cent since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.54 (up two cents since last week)

