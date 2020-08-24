Average price of gas in US goes up after staying flat for weeks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas across the United States has changed after staying flat for three weeks straight.

It is now $2.19 per gallon after increasing one cent. One year ago, the average price of gas across the country was $2.60.

New York’s average price hasn’t changed since last week, remaining at $2.25. Last year at this time, it was $2.80.

There have been some changes locally, too. Here’s a look at prices across upstate New York: