Average price of gas across US stays flat for 2 weeks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The national average price of gas has remained flat for two weeks — sitting at $2.19 per gallon.

Looking at New York, the average price is one cent lower than last week’s, at $2.25.

One year ago, the national average was $2.64 and the state average was $2.71.

Here are the averages across different cities in upstate New York: