Average gas prices are roughly one dollar higher than they were last year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas is up again, but only by a cent.
- U.S. average: $3.19/gallon ($2.18 in 2020)
- NYS average: $3.21/gallon ($2.26 in 2020)
Here are the average prices across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $3.21 (up two cents since last week)
- Buffalo – $3.15 (no change since last week)
- Ithaca – $3.20 (no change since last week)
- Rochester – $3.20 (up one cent since last week)
- Rome – $3.26 (up one cent since last week)
- Syracuse – $3.19 (up one cent since last week)
- Watertown – $3.23 (up one cent since last week)
“As crude prices remain high, though back below $70/bbl, AAA expects the national average to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer,” AAA says.
