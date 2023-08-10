ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Avelo Airlines announced that they are expanding its schedule to add more flights between Rochester and North Carolina’s Research Triangle.

According to Avelo, it will be offering additional flights on Wednesdays from the Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The route currently runs between the two airports twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays but will operate additional service on October 4, December 20, December 27, and January 3.

The non-stop service was first announced by the airlines back in March and was the first non-stop service to North Carolina in years, with the service officially beginning in June. Avelo is currently the only airline offering non-stop service between both airports.